BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The night of December 22 quickly became a terrifying evening for a woman in Bismarck.

Police officers state that as she was walking home from a downtown bar, the woman was soon followed by a man, Edward Harper, Jr.

According to the police, the victim recalls that Harper got into the home through an unlocked back door. She says he then took her phone away, put his hands around her neck, and strangled her. He then forced her to take her clothes off and raped her.

The woman was able to call for help when Harper fell asleep — and when officers arrived, they found him asleep in the home. The woman told police Harper targeted her because he thought she was Jewish and that he wanted her to have a black baby, not a Jewish one. Police also found pools of blood on the floor of the home, where they say Harper had beaten the woman. She also says he also threatened to kill her because he feared she’d go to the police.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Police say the swelling in her face was so bad, she couldn’t open one of her eyes and had to be fed through a tube. She told police officers several times that she thought she was going to die that night.

Police also talked with an employee of the bar the woman visited on the night of the rape — who states that she did not drink, and was reading a book alone. Police say they do not believe that the woman and Harper knew one another.

Harper is now being charged with seven felony counts, including gross sexual imposition, which is a double ‘A’ felony and includes possible life in prison. He will be in court for a preliminary hearing in February.