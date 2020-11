A Bismarck woman has been charged with attempted murder and child neglect following an incident Wednesday evening in Bismarck.

According to police, around 6:00 p.m., in the 1800 block of North 23rd Street, Jennifer Bozick, 32, allegedly attempted to run over a 30-year-old female and a 31-year-old male with a car while children were riding with her. Witnesses said Bozick drove towards the woman and man, before reversing and attempting to hit the woman a second time.

No injuries were reported.