Bismarck woman dies after being struck by vehicle

A Bismarck woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Sept. 18 on River Road. 

According to Bismarck police, the 64-year-old woman was crossing River Road to go to Pioneer Park when a 79-year-old man driving a truck struck her.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Police say they don’t believe the man was impaired, but an investigation is underway. They say a report will be sent to the Burleigh County State’s Attorney Office for review.

