MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — One person is dead and one has serious injuries in a crash just south of Mandan Thursday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Ford driven by a 46-year-old Bismarck woman was heading north on Highway 6 when she apparently crossed into the southbound land and hit head-on with a Honda, driven by a 69-year-old Bismarck woman.

Both women were taken to Sanford Hospital, where the 69-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Highway Patrol reports Highway 6 was snowy and ice-covered when the crash happened.

The fatal collision remains under investigation.