Bismarck woman injured in McLean County rollover crash

A 52-year-old Bismarck woman was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in McLean County Wednesday evening.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:50 p.m., six miles north of Wilton.

The driver was traveling on Highway 14, when her vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch. The vehicle then struck an approach, vaulted, and came to rest in the ditch.

The woman was transported by ambulance to CHI St. Alexius’ Hospital in Bismarck.

The crash is still under investigation by NDHP.