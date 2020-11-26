Bismarck woman injured in McLean County rollover crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

A 52-year-old Bismarck woman was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in McLean County Wednesday evening.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:50 p.m., six miles north of Wilton.

The driver was traveling on Highway 14, when her vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch. The vehicle then struck an approach, vaulted, and came to rest in the ditch.

The woman was transported by ambulance to CHI St. Alexius’ Hospital in Bismarck.

The crash is still under investigation by NDHP.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Thursday, November 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

UMary Women's Basketball

Vaccine Questions

SYSK: Dr. Perk

KX Convo: Ebonie Siemer

Traveling Nurse

New Unit

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25

Porch Pirates

Slumberland Donation

No Shave

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/25

KX News Daily Report 11-25-20

Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

NDC NOV 25

Minot Minotauros

UMary Men's Basketball

KX Convo: Dr. Stephen McDonough

Affordable Housing

Rapid Tests

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss