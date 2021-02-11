Bismarck woman injured in one-vehicle rollover on Highway 1806

A Bismarck woman was hurt Wednesday night when she rolled her vehicle on Highway 1806 near the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the woman was southbound on 1806 around 9:20 p.m. when she failed to negotiate a lefthand curve west of the cemetery.

The vehicle entered a drainage ditch, spun sideways and rolled over several times before coming to rest upright on its wheels at the bottom of the ditch.

The 33-year-old woman was taken to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck for treatment of her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.