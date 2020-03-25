Bismarck woman launches jewelry line in honor of her son

After learning her son had Down syndrome, a Bismarck woman wanted to create something to remind her of overcoming adversity. So she created a jewelry line.

Sommer Jacob created B Line Fine Jewelry after she learned she was pregnant, 18 months ago.

Her son, Bennett was diagnosed with both Down syndrome and congenital heart disease. So to honor Bennett and inspire anyone going through tough times she created pieces for parents to wear that was inspired by a popular tattoo.

“It’s a tattoo that has three arrows pointing up that represent moving forward and onward when you have been stretched to limits you think you cant bare and moving ahead in a positive direction,” said Jacob.

Jacob said she plans on expanding the line to more than just jewelry someday. She also plans to give a portion of the proceeds back to local organizations that have helped her.