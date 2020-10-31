Bismarck woman making Halloween sweeter for those not trick-or-treating

This Halloween might look a little different for some families quarantining and choosing not to go trick-or-treating.

But one Bismarck woman is making the holiday a little sweeter for those kids. Kayla Wutzke made 55 bags of candy, snacks and toys to give out to those unable to go door-to-door this year. So far, she says she’s given 20 bags to the Bismarck Early Childhood Education Program and 10 to the Welcome House, which helps displaced families.

“I know that 2020 has been really tough on a lot of families, I think traditions are really important and know that quite a few are stuck at home this year. I just wanted to bring some joy to both kids and parents by doing something small,” Wutzke said.

Wutzke said the rest of the candy bags will go to anyone else who responded on her Facebook post. It will be a drive-up pick up, without contact.