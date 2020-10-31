Bismarck woman making Halloween sweeter for those not trick-or-treating

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Halloween might look a little different for some families quarantining and choosing not to go trick-or-treating.

But one Bismarck woman is making the holiday a little sweeter for those kids. Kayla Wutzke made 55 bags of candy, snacks and toys to give out to those unable to go door-to-door this year. So far, she says she’s given 20 bags to the Bismarck Early Childhood Education Program and 10 to the Welcome House, which helps displaced families.

“I know that 2020 has been really tough on a lot of families, I think traditions are really important and know that quite a few are stuck at home this year. I just wanted to bring some joy to both kids and parents by doing something small,” Wutzke said.

Wutzke said the rest of the candy bags will go to anyone else who responded on her Facebook post. It will be a drive-up pick up, without contact.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Class AA Playoffs

Class A Playoffs

9-Man playoffs

Salvation Army in need of volunteers

Halloween alternatives

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 10-31-20

Robert One Minute 10-31

Trick-or-treating in 2020

Outdoor haunted house for a cause

When to expect election results

COVID-19 ND Watch 10-31-20

Class B Volleyball

Class AAA Football

Friday, October 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cyber Plan

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/30

Your complete weekend forecast

National Day Calendar: Candy Corn Day

WDA Girl's Swimming

Class B Volleyball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss