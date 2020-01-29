Bismarck woman reported missing

Chelsy Ann Graves, also known as Chelsy Ann Appelt, is missing from Bismarck.

Graves was reported missing on Jan. 26. The person reporting last had contact with her on Jan. 10, at a hotel in north Bismarck. It was reported that she left the hotel on Jan. 19, and stayed with an acquaintance in an apartment in the 800 block of Collins Avenue in Mandan.

It was reported that she left the acquaintance’s apartment within a few days of staying there with a subject whose first name is believed to be Troy.

Graves is a 32-year-old white female, 5’4” and 120 lbs. with blond strawberry hair and green eyes.

If anyone has any information on Graves’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at (701) 223-1212.