Bismarck Woman Rescues Baby from Hot Car

A Bismarck woman may have saved a life this week.

She and her daughter stopped at the West Acres mall to grab a bite to eat for lunch. But she soon found out, she ended up in that parking lot for a purpose.

She started looking around when she heard a baby crying in another car. The car wasn’t running, and no one was in it but the child.



The woman, Rachelle Condon, found the car was unlocked, so she took the baby out.



Condon says the baby was hot and drenched in sweat and crying really hard. Condon told us once the baby was out of the car, she took this big deep breath like she was getting fresh air from the breeze.

Condon shares, “She was trying to get out of the sun because the sun was directly in her face. She was just trying to get out of the sun and crying really hard. So I was like well I’m just going to check the door, and the door happened to be open. So I just unbuckled her and took her out and she was just really happy to be out of that car.”

Condon says her daughter used her phone to calculate how hot it was in the car. It was 88 degrees outside at the time, and Condon says the car was estimated to be about 130 degrees.



Condon called 9-11 immediately.