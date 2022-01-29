A Bismarck massage therapist is one of four people in the country to be selected to run the Boston Marathon for the Massage Therapy Foundation.

Nancy Dollinger has been running for the last ten years or so and has completed several 5Ks,10Ks and half marathons, but never a full marathon.

She applied to run the 26.2 mile race on behalf of the Massage Therapy Foundation, which chose her and three others to participate.

In order to run, Dollinger has to raise $8,000 dollars for the organization. So far, she’s at about $1,000.

Dollinger has been working out all winter at the YMCA when it’s too cold or icy to run outside.

She says her goal is to show people that they’re capable of more than they might think.

“There’s more you can do with your life than sit on the couch. If running’s not your thing, there’s walking, there’s so many things to keep your body active, and massage is such a great tool to keep your body functional to keep the blood flowing, keep your immune system up. That’s what Massage Therapy Foundation does, is the research to help us understand how more we can help our clients,” Dollinger said.

The race is on April 18. If you’d like to contribute, check out Dollinger’s gofundme and givengain accounts. And if you want to see more about her journey, here’s her Facebook page, which is documenting the training.