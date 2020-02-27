Bismarck woman scammed out of $6,000 in remote computer repair ploy

A 74-year-old Bismarck woman has been scammed out of $6,000 after a person claiming to be an employee of Microsoft said he would fix pop-up issues on her computer. The Bismarck woman was told to purchase gift cards as payment to the scammer.

According to the Bismarck Police, this is how the fraud unfolded:

Around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday morning, the woman received numerous pop-ups on her computer, with the last pop-up telling her to contact the purported Microsoft number on the screen. Believing that it was a Microsoft helpline, the woman called to get help with the pop-up issues on her computer.

The person on the other line claiming to be a Microsoft representative told her there were charges on her bank account to a pornographic website, and that the only way to fix it was to provide him with money using gift cards so the scammer could fix the issues on her computer and her bank account.

The woman went to two locations and purchased $6,000 in gift cards in $500 increments.  The gift card numbers were then given to the scammer who, shortly afterward, ended the scheme and disappeared

The Bismarck Police urge Bismarck area residents — and anyone anywhere — to be aware of scams like this and be aware that a legitimate business will never ask for gift cards as payment.

There are a number of resources available regarding web-based scams and frauds. You can start with a section on the North Dakota Attorney general’s website here.

