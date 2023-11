BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck yard waste sites are closed for the season as of today, November 6, and won’t re-open until spring 2024.

City officials say yard waste may be bagged and set out for collection or may be taken to the landfill.

Bags set out for collection must not to exceed 50 pounds.

Do not leave bags or dump yard waste at the closed sites.

The Bismarck landfill is open Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and is closed on Sundays and holidays.