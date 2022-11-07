BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The city of Bismarck’s Public Works department has announced that, effective Monday, November 7, all city yard waste collection sites are closed.

Although yard waste may not be disposed of at these sites anymore, there are still ways to remove any waste you might need taken away. Yard waste may be bagged and set out for collection, or may be taken to the city landfill.

Any bags set out for collection must not exceed 50 pounds. The city would like to remind citizens not to leave bags or dump yard waste at closed yard waste sites.

Bismarck’s yard waste sites will be re-opened in the spring.