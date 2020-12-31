Bismarck YMCA gets ready for New Years resolutions

Local News

by: Andi Ahne

Posted: / Updated:

After a difficult year, and with the New Year in mind, the Missouri Valley YMCA welcomes new and returning members to the facility.

According to yougov.com, 46% of Americans say their resolution is to exercise more in 2021.
YMCA Staff member, Samantha Lachenmeier says, “People are starting to come in with New Years resolutions in the new year especially as it’s starting to get cold out as well too it’s finding those activities to do, either by themselves, or with their families as well.”

Some members have gone full-force since fitness centers reopened, and have no plans to slow down.
That includes Whitney Klindworth, who says, “We’ve been coming back since its been open, 6 days a week, and we just don’t have any worries. Everything is clean, we constantly see people clean around here. We wipe down our machines when we’re done.”

Staff at the YMCA say they will continue their efforts to make the facility safe and clean for members,and support people on their fitness journeys into the new year.

