Bismarck YMCA launching food program for children in need

On Monday March 1st, the YMCA plans to launch a food program for children in need.

They’ve partnered with Grimsrud and Rita Murphy Elementary schools to distribute meals to kids, suffering from food insufficiencies.

We’re told 75 students have been targeted for the program.

Tim Olson, the Operations Director for the Y, tells us they’re hoping to help fill the void.

Hopefully it will provide some substanance for them and some food throughout the week, so they can thrive during the school day.



We follow all these nutrition guidelines through the CACFP program.

There will be milk in there as well.



There will be five meals for the week that these children will be able to take home,” said Olson.

He tells us they plan to deliver 15,000 meals for this school year, going into next fall.