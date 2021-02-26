Bismarck YMCA launching food program for children in need

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On Monday March 1st, the YMCA plans to launch a food program for children in need.

They’ve partnered with Grimsrud and Rita Murphy Elementary schools to distribute meals to kids, suffering from food insufficiencies.
We’re told 75 students have been targeted for the program.
Tim Olson, the Operations Director for the Y, tells us they’re hoping to help fill the void.

Hopefully it will provide some substanance for them and some food throughout the week, so they can thrive during the school day.


We follow all these nutrition guidelines through the CACFP program.
There will be milk in there as well.


There will be five meals for the week that these children will be able to take home,” said Olson.

He tells us they plan to deliver 15,000 meals for this school year, going into next fall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Therapy Services

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

A pattern shift just in time for the weekend

FURRY FRIDAY FEB 26

NDC FEB 26

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

WDA Basketball

Regional Basketball

SYSK Julie Mcelwain

Trap Shooting Grant

Animals Rescued

MUST SEE: 81-year-old "Fitness Gran" takes over TikTok

Luke Simons

Thursday, February 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jordan Pederson

Art & Heart

DOCR Vaccinations

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25

CHI Vaccines

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Latest Stories

More Local News