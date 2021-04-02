Bismarck’s annual Band Night Parade returns for 2021

The annual Bismarck Band Night Parade is returning this year, after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The event typically features musicians of all ages from schools, businesses and organizations walking or riding on floats, sharing their love of music with onlookers.

The 2021 Band Night Parade will take place on May 14, at 6:30 p.m.

The parade will start at the North Dakota Capitol, go down Sixth Street, west on Avenue A and north up Fourth Street to return near the Capitol.

Float registration for the event is here: https://eckroth.formstack.com/forms/untitled_form_6.

