BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Thursday was the first of a two-day Halloween camp in Bismarck, and kids got to see their creativity’s scary side.

The camp is hosted by Art from the Heart.

Children are out of school Thursday and Friday, and with Halloween just around the corner, the art studio decided to host a camp to get them in the Halloween spirit.

There, children were exposed to all different types of art — like painting, drawing, and even clay.

“I really like to paint and draw,” said Hannah, one of the art students. “We made pumpkins, graveyards, and we made thumb pumpkins out of clay.”

When we asked Hannah what she was dressing up as this Halloween, she said she wasn’t sure.

But not to worry, she still has two weeks to decide!