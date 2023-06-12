BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Bismarck will soon be closing a section of Broadway Avenue while maintenance is conducted.

According to a press release, starting at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Broadway Avenue between 15th Street and 16th Street will be closed to through traffic while a contractor does work on the water main.

During this time, detours will be in place. Eastbound traffic will detour up 15th Street to Thayer Avenue, then east on Thayer Avenue to 16th Street, and back south on 16th Street to Broadway Avenue. Westbound traffic will detour up to 16th Street to Thayer Avenue, then west on Thayer Avenue to 15th Street, and back south on 15th Street to Broadway Avenue.

The closure will be in place until the end of the day on Thursday. The City also noted that access to local businesses will be maintained.