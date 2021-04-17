Bismarck’s Clean-Up Week starts Monday, April 19

It’s that time of year again to get some spring cleaning done with Bismarck’s Clean-Up Week for residents who pay a City of Bismarck Water Utility bill. Starting Monday, April 19-22, special pick-up items can be left on your boulevard for garbage pick-up.

Garbage and items for special pick-up will be collected on the regular scheduled garbage day. Place items for special pick-up on the boulevard for collection by 6:00 a.m. (items can be set out the night before the scheduled garbage day). A separate truck will then come and collect your items.

All loose materials must be boxed or bagged and they will not be accepting any hazardous waste or liquids.

Finally, depending on where you live they may not accept certain items. If you live at an Apartment complex, they will pick-up furniture items and tires but will not take any appliances or carpets. As for Residential areas, crews will pick up appliances, carpet, furniture items, and tires.