BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The upcoming storm has many people planning ahead for work, travel, and keeping our community safe.

KX News spoke with the state department of transportation’s Bismarck district to learn their plans for the storm so far.

The city plans its storm response after looking at its snow and ice control, playback and policies.

Roads are pre-treated based on the temperatures and expected wind conditions, with brine or a salt-sand mixture throughout the event.

With the storm ahead, Bismarck is not expecting tons of snow at once but more so, poor visibility, possible freezing rain, and slippery conditions.

Rural areas will have road crews available throughout the day and early morning, but they will have limited services overnight.

“For this storm, we are expecting low visibility, occasional snow and ice, and possible freezing rain tonight. Our plows will be out throughout today and throughout tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday until the storm is ended, and we expect slippery conditions and anti-icing control,” said Bismarck Maintenance Coordinator, Jordan Woronecki.

He says travel conditions will be impacted throughout the next three days.

People can view the updates on road conditions in their specific area, live on the app, which can be found here.