Bismarck’s Doosan Bobcat donating jump ropes and sidewalk chalks to local families

Doosan Bobcat will be donating more than 250 jump ropes and containers of sidewalk chalk at Jeanette Myhre Elementary School in Bismarck on Tuesday morning.

In February, 175 employees from Doosan Bobcat Bismarck’s operations team organized the “Open Your Heart” donation drive to support recess activities at Jeanette Myhre Elementary.

But since classes are not in session due to the pandemic, the employees will be delivering the jump ropes and sidewalk chalks to be distributed to students and families during the curbside lunch pickup.

They are hoping to help provide dozens of students with some fun, exercise and creativity during this challenging time.