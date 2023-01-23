BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Bismarck’s Engineering Department has announced that Bismarck’s East Avenue C is temporarily closed to traffic.

The closure is currently in effect and will last until 3:30 p.m. CST. During this time, the City of Bismarck’s Forestry Division will be removing trees in the area.

No detour will be provided during this time, but access to the street will be maintained for residents and businesses. The Engineering Department thanks the city’s residents for their patience.

For more information, visit this page.