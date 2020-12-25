Bismarck’s Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe serves Christmas meal

With so many places closed for the holiday, Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe makes sure to stay open.

It’s one of very few places open on Christmas day.

Founder Mark Meier says as long as they’re able to they will serve the community.

“I think there’s a lot of lonely people out there and when you don’t have family, when you don’t have a lot of people to spend it with this is just kind of a nice little place to go where people can socialize and feel loved and get a good meal,” said Meier.

On the menu for their Christmas meal was surf and turf, grilled steaks and fresh walleye — all of which were donated.

“The steaks were through Great Plains Food Bank, which I think originally came from Sam’s Club. They’re New York strips and we cut them, season them. The walleye came from a fishing tournament. Cleaned them up and donated them,” said Meier.

As Meier and the Soup Cafe volunteers prep the Christmas meal, they’re preparing for 300 people.

“It’s almost like a family of volunteers who know each other and have worked together. And so that’s what we do on Christmas Day,” said Meier.

“Mark wanted to do fish and my wife made the comment that I do pretty well at making fish. So Mark said, ‘Hey you want to do it?’ And I was like you know what, there’s nothing better to do on Christmas to serve people who need it,” shared Jeff Wood, a volunteer.

The Wood family is just a few of the 45 volunteers expected to spend Christmas giving back.

“It’s honestly just a lot of fun to like be here making food and just serving other people and knowing that it’s going to go to a good cause,” said Dedra Wood, a volunteer.

“It’s just something we can do together where we don’t necessarily do it always together. And so it’s been a fun morning. We got up early and come down here. Been working since we got here,” said Jeff Wood.

Each volunteer was an experienced volunteer, who has helped out at the Soup Cafe numerous times. Meier says they fed around 250 people.