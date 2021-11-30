Bismarck’s MSA United Way shares importance of #GivingTuesday

Although many people have been focused on shopping this holiday season, Tuesday was all about giving.

Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to donate to charitable causes.

Missouri Slope Areawide United Way intends to use money donated on this #GivingTuesday toward building a homeless shelter.

The non-profit partnered with Bremer Trust, which is matching donations up to $200,000.

“We’re sheltering around 50 to 55 people every night; men, women and families. We need more space, we need more family-friendly space. Most importantly, we need a building, facility where agencies can come together and provide services to better coordinate,” Executive Director Jena Gullo said.

This marks the ninth year that the day after Cyber Monday has been set aside for people to give to their favorite charities.