River Road closed this morning to all traffic between Burnt Boat Drive and the Meriwether Boat Landing.

The closure will remain in effect until 2:00 p.m., today.

Road crews are making repairs to the roadway in this area.

No detour will be in place and access to the Meriwether Boat Landing will be maintained from the south.

For more information, visit www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.