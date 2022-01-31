Many of us are familiar with who Ronald McDonald is, but what about all the wonderful things he does?

The Ronald McDonald House in Bismarck will be turning 30 this year and one of its services is dental care for children.

For the last 10 years, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile has provided dental care for children in local schools.

The Care Mobile offers X-rays, cleanings, fillings and extractions among other services at 11 schools in the area.

The goal is to provide care for children who don’t have access to regular dentists.

“Our mission is to improve the lives of children and their families. Most of these children have never seen a dentist, for one reason or another they don’t qualify — or they don’t have access to a dentist in their own small towns. We travel over western North Dakota, in the winter months we’re in Bismarck but schools have to qualify for us to come and treat the children,” said Executive Director Kathy Keiser.

Over the last 10 years, nearly 12,000 children have been helped in North Dakota by the Care Mobile.

Organizers say no child will ever be turned away.