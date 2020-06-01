Bismarck’s Sam’s Club close early

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sam’s Club in Bismarck is one many locations to close nation wide this afternoon.

It’s typically a packed parking lot, but today, the grocery story had notices on the door telling customers they will be closed for the remainder of the day.

KX reached out to the Walmart corporation to ask why they had closed to early.

We were sent a statement that says:

“As we continue monitoring the situations unfolding in cities across the country, we will keep our focus on prioritizing the safety of our associates and customers.

We’ll make the decisions to close or reopen stores in the area based on the needs of the community.”

Walmart neither confirmed nor denied that the closure was due to the nationwide protests going on and, they wouldn’t tell us how long the closure would last.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-31"

Black Lives Matter Protest - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Lives Matter Protest - Bismarck"

Dacotah Speedway Opens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway Opens"

Fargo downtown protest turns violent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo downtown protest turns violent"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-30-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-30-20"

Robert One Minute 5-30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-30"

Summer Reading Kick off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Reading Kick off"

Sundre Summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sundre Summer"

Watford City Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Baseball"

UTTC employee tests positive

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTTC employee tests positive"

COVID-19 Case Update 5-30

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Update 5-30"

Minot Drive-in Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Drive-in Testing"

Bismarck Blast Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast Softball"

Lauren Ware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren Ware"

Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Cattle Market Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Market Trouble"

Care19 Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Security"

Sports on Tap

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports on Tap"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge