Bismarck’s Sam’s Club close early

Sam’s Club in Bismarck is one many locations to close nation wide this afternoon.

It’s typically a packed parking lot, but today, the grocery story had notices on the door telling customers they will be closed for the remainder of the day.

KX reached out to the Walmart corporation to ask why they had closed to early.

We were sent a statement that says:

“As we continue monitoring the situations unfolding in cities across the country, we will keep our focus on prioritizing the safety of our associates and customers.

We’ll make the decisions to close or reopen stores in the area based on the needs of the community.”

Walmart neither confirmed nor denied that the closure was due to the nationwide protests going on and, they wouldn’t tell us how long the closure would last.