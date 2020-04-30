Bismarck’s Sanford POWER athletic training facility to reopen May 4

The Sanford POWER athletic training facility in Bismarck will reopen its doors on Monday, May 4, with enhanced guidelines to ensure athlete and member safety.

Upon entering the facility, members will have their temperature taken and will be asked COVID-19 screening questions.

“When we open our doors on May 4, it’s going to look different than what our members are used to,” said Sanford POWER Bismarck manager Chris Rivinius. “We are implementing enhanced precautions for the safety of our members and employees.”

All training sessions must be scheduled prior to member arrival.

There will be no visitors allowed inside the Sanford POWER facility and all equipment will continue to be sanitized before and after each workout by Sanford POWER employees.