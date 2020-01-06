Bismarck’s Sanford to start visitor restrictions Jan. 8

Due to reported increases in respiratory illnesses and influenza across North Dakota, Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck is implementing visitor restrictions to its hospital starting January 8.
The restrictions are aimed at protecting patients and employees from catching and spreading respiratory illnesses.
Starting January 8, hospital visits will be restricted to a patient’s immediate family members as long as they aren’t showing signs of respiratory illnesses. Immediate family members include a patient’s spouse or significant other, in-laws, parents, grandparents and siblings.
The restrictions will stay in place until further notice.