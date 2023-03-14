BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After last week’s snowstorm, snow removal is well underway for many cities.

Ever since the night of the storm, public workers are still trying to get the snow removed in plenty of cities — including Bismarck. Beginning at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, the City of Bismarck will work to widen the snow emergency routes in the Downtown area.

Roads in the area will be worked on starting Wednesday morning. They’ll go from Washington Street to 10th Street and Avenue C to Bowen Ave from north to south.

The Bismarck Street Department says that cars need to be removed from these roads Tuesday, otherwise they will be towed at the owner’s expense.

One crew leader with the Bismarck Street Department says that people are upset about the big piles of snow in the residential areas, but they can’t do anything about that at this time.

“If we go into a residential area, and we start to try to widen those roads and move those piles, that snow is so hard right now, it’s going to slide and fall onto everybody’s sidewalk and in your driveway, and then we’re going to have to clean that all out,” explained Bismarck Street Department Crew Leader, Chad Schiermeister. “We don’t have anybody to be able to do that. We’re doing the best we can to get those roads open and wider in the emergency routes — and then we’ll go from there and try to do around the schools, if possible.”

Schiermeister said that they are working around the clock to get the roads cleared and that some people think the gates are not being utilized. They are, but there has been so much snow this winter, it’s hard to tell. The city ordinance states that they can only use about eight to 10 feet of snow in the gate. Schiermeister added that their crews are working all day and night to clear the roads and that they are doing the best they can.

“It’s a sacrifice we all have to take, and I get it,” Schiermeister stated. “It’s all that we signed up to do, it’s our job. We get that, too. We’re doing the best we can. I would appreciate it a little bit more if the citizens could understand that, and maybe not be so harsh on us on the Facebook messages — because yeah, there are times you’re plowing snow at three or four in the morning, and you might forget a driveway. I don’t know how many homes there are in Bismarck — there’s a lot, but if you miss two or three, that’s pretty darn good if you miss two or three out of all the people that live here.”

If you are wondering more about the snow removal operation underway in Bismarck, visit their website here.