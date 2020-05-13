Bismarck’s summer programming moving forward

It’s almost that time of year again when kids and parents are both looking forward to a summer filled with activities.

But with the coronavirus going on, what will be the new norm?

Since the pandemic kids have been stuck at home with distant learning but with summer right around the corner, will they have the chance to participate in any of the upcoming programs?

“We came up with some great ways to do it. You just have to minimize groups, a lot of group activities with large groups of kids. We want to eliminate touchpoints. All the kids are staying with sanitizing. You want to have enough space for them to maintain that social distancing,” shared RaNae Jochim, the Recreation Manager for Bismarck Parks and Recreation.

Summer programs across the state are coming up with ways to run activities the best way they can while maintaining a safe environment.

“Definitely smaller group sizes. Sanitizing things a lot more. We’re implementing handwashing stations, we’re discussing temperature checks, how often? How regularly are we taking temperatures,” explained Megan Kneifl, the Triangle Y Camp Director.

“If you don’t feel well don’t go to the program. If you’re sick and you’re a staff member call in sick. We don’t want sick people coming to these programs. We want to try and keep people healthy,” shared Jochim.

The triangle Y camp is one of the many summer programs provided by the Minot YMCA. They have already canceled programming for May and June.

With everything changing by the minute, they are doing what they can to still offer some services.

“Maybe it’s still offering camp, but we’re offering it virtually. And maybe just have a reduced fee. They can’t get the full camp experience but we’re able to just show them that you can do this at home, you can meet your counselor. You can have talks with your counselor. There’s other options,” shared Tia Klein, the Director of Program Services at the Minot YMCA.

The Triangle Y Camp will make a decision in June on whether or not they will hold summer camp in July or August.

On the other hand, Bismarck Parks and Rec will continue with their programming, as scheduled.