Bismarck’s United Way kicks off Little Black Dress campaign to raise awareness about poverty

One organization is giving back by wearing black.

United Way’s Women United kicked off its Little Black Dress campaign with more than 150 people registered.

The campaign’s goal is to bring awareness to poverty and other obstacles like unemployment.

Women United says 1 in 5 children in the Bismarck-Mandan area lives in poverty.

Funds raised will support the United Way’s Education Initiative.

“Very significant and so to raise these funds we put these funds back into our community, into our schools to give our kids this education that they need to avoid poverty, to avoid follow into those gaps and really give that to our schools to help out,” explained Amy Mazigian, the Women United Chair.

On top of raising money throughout the week and through an online auction, people also donate outfits they wear this week to the adult abuse resource center for their career closet.