BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although the temperature outside doesn’t quite show it, ice skating season is creeping up on us, and Bismarck’s own premiere skating center is working to be prepared.

On August 30, 2022, Bismarck Parks and Rec made the announcement they were beginning the expansion project for the VFW Sports Center.

Now, one year later, they say significant progress is being made.

The metal frame of the expansion on the north end of the building has started to take shape, and if you’re ever on Washington Street, you’ll be able to see this progress for yourself.

This expansion will add a third rink to the two existing rinks, an addition Parks and Rec officials say will create more space for hockey teams and figure skaters who are already stretched for practice time.

“We have a lot of kids practicing before school at either 5:30 or 6 a.m., and practicing as late as 10, 10:30 at night,” said Bismarck Parks and Recreation Facilities Manager Dylan Thiem. “Just from a standpoint of wanting your kid to not have to get up or stay up so late and early, that will be a good thing as well, and it allows for more programming to take place where there’s a definite shortage of space to provide it.”

Officials are expecting the ice rink to be completed by the end of this year. As for the rest of the facility, public ice skating in Bismarck will once again begin on Labor Day.