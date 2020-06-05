BisMarket is back in the Capital City

Farmers market season starts tomorrow in the Capital City.

BisMarket takes place every year by Kiwanis Park, across from Municipal Ball Park. There’s food, fun, and arts and crafts all by local producers and makers. This year they plan to practice safe social distancing by spreading out the vendors, and setting up hand sanitizing stations.











Photos by Lea Black



“Things you can see that are new this are are social distancing. We are creating a one way..

So there’s one entrance and one exit for the BisMarket,” said Mara Yborra/BisMarket Board of Directors.

BisMarket does accept SNAP benefits and customers are encouraged to park in the Municipal Ball Park parking lot.