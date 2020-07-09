BisMarket now taking applications for vendors 18 and under

If your child has the mind of an entrepreneur, BisMarket is taking applications for its annual Kids Market.

This is the third year the Bismarket Farmers Market is welcoming kids to sell their homemade goods. Anyone 18 and under is welcome to participate. The purpose is to set kids up for success and let them sell the things they’ve grown or made while having a little fun. The Bismarket President says she loves to see the kids interact with their customers.

“They’re really great at what they do, all the different things that they make, bake and sell and grow. It’s really exciting to see the kids get excited about those things,” said Jan Stankiewicz, President of BisMarket.

The Kids Market is a one-day only event on Aug. 1. Space is limited because of COVID-19.

To apply go here.