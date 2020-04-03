BisMarket plans on moving forward, taking precautions for safety

Live Now
North Dakota farmer’s markets are an important part of the state’s local food landscape. BisMarket wants customers to know they are taking proactive steps to ensure markets are safe places to shop during the pandemic in the upcoming summer months.

BisMarket board members met this week to discuss steps to take moving forward with the season.
Every year people come to shop for fresh food from local farmers, listen to music and look at art, but this year, things are different. We spoke to one board member who says they are looking for ways to ensure health and safety for vendors and the general public.

“Its one of those times when we are at a little bit of an advantage of living in a northern climate.
That our farmer’s markets around the country are currently operating or just kind of getting up and going. So they’ll be able to provide a lot of opportunity, a lot of lessons for us. And then we can hopefully take advantage of some of the practices they’ve figured out that works as well and maybe some lessons learned along the way,” said Jan Stankiewicz, Board Member for BisMarket.

She says they are thinking of things like crowd control, spacing layouts and drop off or pick up sites.

Since BisMarket is in the process of finalizing all the details for the season, head here to stay up to date.

