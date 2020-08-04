BisMarket recognizing National Farmers Market Week amid pandemic

This week is National Farmers Market Week. In North Dakota, those pop-up produce stands are important to farmers and those they serve, especially now.

COVID-19 outbreaks in outdoor environments are rare, according to a Yale study, and the risk of transmission is more than 18 times less likely, making outdoor shopping a safer choice.

Karen Ehrens is on the BisMarket Board of Directors, which organizes weekly farmer’s markets with about 25 vendors attending every week.

She says they’ve seen a record number of vendors this year, and the payment options make shopping affordable to anyone.

“BisMarket accepts SNAP as payment for fruits and vegetables and other food products, and we also offer a beet bucks incentive program whereby people can get an extra $15 per week matching their SNAP benefits to spend on fruits and vegetables,” Ehrens said.

The BisMarket farmers market happens every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kiwanis park through the end of September.

