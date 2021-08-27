Bison calf born at Roosevelt Park Zoo this week

The Roosevelt Park Zoo welcomed a new animal this week — a red dog.



A red dog isn’t what it sounds like, though.

Red dog is another name for a bison calf and it comes from the color of their fur.



The baby bison was born Monday evening, which isn’t all that typical considering this time of year is usually breeding season – not calving.

The keepers don’t get too close to the bison, so they’re still waiting to learn what the gender is. But, in the meantime, they’re enjoying the new addition.

“It’s always exciting to have babies.. just because it’s a baby and you get to actually watch it grow up a little bit, too,” North Trail keeper, Baleigh Seber said.



The calf’s parents, Ole and Lena, come from Big Sky Ranch in Deering and that’s where the new calf and another calf (Edwin), who was born to Laila, will go to join the herd.