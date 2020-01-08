Bison fans hit the road to Texas for FCS Championship

The road to Frisco is on…

Some will fly, but other die-hard Bison football fans will make the long trip through the Dakotas…Iowa…..Nebraska and Kansas — to the state of Texas.

Many fans have already headed out for NDSU’s Eighth FCS Championship appearance in the last nine seasons.

Like this Bison fan and entrepreneur, who’s getting ready by loading up his display of wooden championship trophies for his annual trip to Frisco.

This will be his seventh trip by car.

For others like Mark Speral, it’s a dream come true. The Hall of Fame Bison Quarterback said he loves making the trip.

“We enjoy the time we are there, and of course as a former player. There’s a few things I like to partake in when we’re there. I get to go out to the team practice on Friday, and intermix with former players, guys that I’ve played with..and all generations,” said Speral, NDSU Bison fan and former Quarterback.

According to the Bison Tracker App, hundreds have already headed out making that long road trip south.