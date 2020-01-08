Bison fans hit the road to Texas for FCS Championship

Local News

by: , WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

The road to Frisco is on…

Some will fly, but other die-hard Bison football fans will make the long trip through the Dakotas…Iowa…..Nebraska and Kansas — to the state of Texas.

Many fans have already headed out for NDSU’s Eighth FCS Championship appearance in the last nine seasons.

Like this Bison fan and entrepreneur, who’s getting ready by loading up his display of wooden championship trophies for his annual trip to Frisco.

This will be his seventh trip by car.

For others like Mark Speral, it’s a dream come true. The Hall of Fame Bison Quarterback said he loves making the trip.

“We enjoy the time we are there, and of course as a former player. There’s a few things I like to partake in when we’re there. I get to go out to the team practice on Friday, and intermix with former players, guys that I’ve played with..and all generations,” said Speral, NDSU Bison fan and former Quarterback.

According to the Bison Tracker App, hundreds have already headed out making that long road trip south.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Williams Co Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams Co Flu"

Blood Drives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drives"

Century HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Bball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Open Court Records

Thumbnail for the video titled "Open Court Records"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Water Map

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Map"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7"

B52s

Thumbnail for the video titled "B52s"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7"

Tuesday: Cooler & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler & Partly Sunny"

BHS Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "BHS Business"

Mandan vs Minot girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan vs Minot girls basketball"

Standing Rock Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Search"

Refugee Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Meeting"

Ice Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jam"

Beulah HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah HS Basketball"

Flasher HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher HS Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge