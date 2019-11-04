Bison genetic diversity threatened

Three small federal conservation herds of Wild North American bison could die-off within 200 years if current wildlife management techniques continue.

That’s according to preliminary results of a genetic population analysis commissioned by the National Park Service.

Evidence shows that wild North American bison are slowly shedding their genetic diversity across many of the isolated herds overseen by the U.S. government, which weakens future resilience against disease and climate events.

Advances in genetics are bringing the concern into sharper focus.

Studies show that answers to protecting genetic diversity may lie in the transfer of bison between different herds or initiatives to create larger herds.

