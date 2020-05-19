Bison injures visitor in Theodore Roosevelt National Park

A 55-year-old woman hiking on the Buckhorn Trail on Theodore Roosevelt National Park was left with broken vertebrae and multiple facial fractures after being injured by a bison on Monday.

The woman said the bison charged, struck her in the face and knocked her down after she encountered it on the trail.

The bison remained standing between 10-15 feet away as she called 911. According to a press release, a U.S. Park Ranger responded to her call and said the bison continued to show signs of aggression and was not responsive to hazing measures, causing the ranger to shoot the animal to prevent further harm.

Park staff, McKenzie County Sheriff’s Deputies and McKenzie Country Emergency Medical Services

treated the patient at the scene until she could be taken by helicopter to Minot for further care.

Park staff at TRNP want to remind the public that bison are large, powerful and fast-moving. Though they may look docile, they are wild animals and may be startled by humans, especially when suddenly encountered at close range.