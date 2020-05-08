Bison transfers planned for US park, Indian reservation

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2011 file photo a bison from Yellowstone National Park walks through the snow shortly before being shot and killed during a hunt by members of an American Indian tribe, near Gardiner, Mont. U.S. officials have rejected a petition to protect the park’s roughly 4,500 bison, which are routinely hunted and sent to slaughter to guard against the spread of disease to cattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Hundreds of wild bison would be transferred from federal lands to a South Dakota American Indian Reservation and a North Dakota national park under the latest initiative to restore the burly animals to Western U.S. lands.

Bison once roamed North America in the tens of millions but were driven to near-extinction in the 1880s. Tribal officials say up to 200 bison could be transferred to South Dakota’s Rosebud Sioux Reservation this fall.

An unspecified number of bison would be moved from Colorado’s Rocky Mountain Arsenal to Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt this week announced a 10-year initiative to advance bison restoration efforts