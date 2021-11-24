Bison World appoints new president to lead investment strategy for proposed Jamestown theme park

The former head of the North Dakota State Hospital System and consultant Alex Schweitzer has been named President of the Bison World Fund, a non-profit that will be used to structure an investment from the state’s more than $8 billion Legacy Fund for the proposed Bison World theme park in Jamestown.

Bison World would be built on undeveloped state-owned land directly off of I-94 in Jamestown.

North Dakota tourism director Sara Otte Coleman says it will add a highly desirable location for tourists traveling between Fargo and Bismarck.

Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corporation (JSDC) says financial forecasts show an annual return of $6 to nearly $8 million dollars per year, exceeding the current rate of investments for the Legacy Fund.

JSDC is waiting for the State Investment Board to develop a process to review the project under the new in-state investing law, and the organization authorized $600-thousand to complete the planning process.

JSDC says Schweitzer is the ideal person to usher a deal.

“The Bison World Fund is the mechanism that will be used to structure and investment for the Bison World project. So, as president of that organization, he will be guiding and assisting in guiding investment opportunities and strategies in moving this project forward. We are excited to have Alex on board. His knowledge and experience will be fantastic with this project,” explained JSDC Business Development Director Corry Shevlin.

Apogee Attractions, a national theme park design firm, will present Bison World’s master plan to officials and the public over a three-day period, starting November 30th. Rob McTyre is the founder of Apogee Attractions and is a former Walt Disney Attractions executive.