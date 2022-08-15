MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — According to a U.S. Census Bureau survey, there were more than 3.1 million nonemployer black-owned businesses in 2018 and nearly 135,000 black-owned employer businesses in 2019.

The difference between nonemployer and employer businesses is that an employer business has at least one working employee.

Every August marks the celebration of National Black Business Month, and it’s meant to recognize black-owned businesses around the country.

Goldie Collette owns multiple businesses, which include a party planning and decor business and a vendor stall in the mall specializing in lemonade and kool-aid pickles.

“Everybody deserves an equal opportunity, you know what I’m saying. And we have, black-business owners, have just as good of products as anybody else,” said Collette.

Collette says she got her start in the party decor industry, with her business MamaMadeIt3 LLC, by turning her crafting hobby into something she could profit from.

“People started asking me if I could make party decorations because that’s something that I always did like for my kids and family members, but people start asking or requesting as a service,” said Collette.

But Dakari and Milagro’s Famous Lemonade started when her kids wanted to open a lemonade stand last summer.

“I be seeing people on shows be doing it so I wanted to start mine. And then my mom followed me and now we’re in the mall,” said Milagro Pineda.

Collette says it’s important to be a role model for her children, and she says owning a business teaches them valuable skills.

“It’s teaching them how to have a strong work ethic. It’s teaching them responsibility. It’s teaching them how to, how to manage money, how to budget,” said Collette.

Milagro enjoys running her business in the mall.

And she has some advice for other children who may be looking to start their own businesses.

“I can just say, follow your dreams,” said Pineda.

She says she plans to open more businesses as she grows up because she wants to be a businesswoman.

In addition to having her businesses, Collette likes to give back to the community.

She is accepting school supply donations through August 18 at Dakari and Milagro’s Famous Lemonade, which is in the Dakota Square Mall, next to Lids and across from Total Beauty Supply.

She plans on holding a school supply giveaway on August 20 in Oak Park at Shelter #7 from 4 p.m to 8 p.m.

The event is first-come, first-serve. There will also be food, drinks, and fun activities for all.