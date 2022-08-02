SAWYER, N.D. (KXNET) — A local family has opened up their land for people to enjoy all that North Dakota has to offer.

Black Butte Adventures is a hiking and nature-based tourism destination, located just outside Sawyer, North Dakota.

It has a single-track trail that runs eight miles long.

“We encourage people to come out and just explore and just enjoy some parts of North Dakota they don’t get to see in their backyards or in the city streets,” said Black Butte Operator, Maria Effertz.

People can feel free to walk or ride their bikes on the trail.

All of the land is native prairie as well as pasture land.

Visitors will be able to not only enjoy the great outdoors but will also be able to interact with livestock on the pasture.

“We have done tours with nature-based tourism and agriculture tourism and we have hosted a variety of people from around the world and showcased North Dakota and all the wonderful things we have here,” added Effertz.

Effertz says that this is not a full-time job for anyone, however, they want to educate people as much as possible.

This family-run trail and campground is beyond proud to show off North Dakota to people from all walks of life.

“We have so many, many things here in North Dakota, that we probably take for granted as native North Dakotans, but we’re able to share that with other people who can help us step back and understand how lucky we are to live in this state,” said Effertz.

Black Butte Adventures wants to thank their volunteers and say that they will be maintaining their trail soon.

The trail is free and open to the public from April through October.