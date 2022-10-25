BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Spooky season brings superstitions, and one of those superstitions comes in a cute black bundle.

A black cat crosses your path and suddenly you have bad luck. This superstition is simply a myth.

Julie Schirado, board member and volunteer at Furry Friends, said that black cats are much more than that.

“Statistics say that they are the nicest cat per color and the easiest and the healthiest.”

However, they are the least adopted cats in shelters,” said Schirado.

Sara Huft, the Furry Friends shop manager said that it’s because people are looking for a distinguished look when they want to adopt.

“But, for the most part, black animals seem to sit a little longer. Even though, anybody in rescue will tell you they’re just as great, if not, some of the best ones we have,” said Huft.

“And black makes you skinnier,” joked Schirado.

Some think that black cats are at a higher risk of being harmed during this time of year because they are used for ritualistic abuse or sacrifice. However, there is no evidence that says black cats are threatened during Halloween.

Furry Friends said that they do take extra precautions during this time of year.

“Around any holiday season, we do try to do a little more diligent checks on people. We are always doing any background checks on any of our adopters, regardless of the animals they are looking into. Anybody who has any sort of abuse or neglect charges, we will refrain from adopting any animals out to for the safety of them,” said Huft.