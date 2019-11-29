Black Friday deal that helps out others

Black Friday deals are all around today…but one church has a deal you just can’t beat. PJ Walker shares how you can buy a holiday favorite…and give back to the community all at once.

If you are out shopping today, you may have noticed a big blue and white striped tent…but the big sign “Buy a Tree. Change a Life” is stopping people in their tracks.

“This event actually started in Florida by a church that had a family that was trying to adopt a child, and they came up with the idea to sell Christmas trees to raise money for the adoption,” says Pastor Travis Hovde.

Since then, churches all around the world have joined in on the cause, and for the 4th year, Eagles Wings Community Church is doing their part.

“It’s been a great experience. Minot is very supportive and we have a lot of fun,” says Pastor Travis Hovde.

Christmas trees ranging from 3 feet to 11 feet fill the tent off of 16th street. The church sold over 200 trees last year and raised close to 10-thousand dollars, and some of that money stays right here in Minot.

He adds, “So we support People for Care and Learning, which is in Cambodia and then we support Project Ignite Light, which is right here in North Dakota.”

One returning customer says this is the best way to get in the Christmas spirit and spread the joy as well.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to spend my money on not only a great tree and really good quality but to be able to help kids,” says Sommer Alvarez.

Being a mother herself, she says she knows how hard the holiday season can be for parents and the children.

She says, “I think as parents we want what’s best for our kids, we want something better for them. Sometimes we can provide that and sometimes we can’t.”

But she says she will continue to do what she can for others–one tree at a time.

The church will be selling trees until December 12…but you might want to hurry. The pastor says in the years past…they have gone fast.