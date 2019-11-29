Black Friday Safety Tips

With the busiest shopping day approaching, many people see it as a day for some of the year’s biggest deals.

But, what they don’t realize is it’s also a big day to become a victim of certain crimes.

Here are some tips on how to stay safe this Black Friday.One of the things many people look forward to on thanksgiving is not the turkey, not the sides, not even pie, but the deals of Black Friday.

With all the chaos of running to the best deal, people have a tendency of letting their guards down.

Officer Clint Fuller with the Bismarck PD’s Crime Prevention and Community Services division gives us some tips on how to stay safe.

“Take only what you need with you. Don’t take excessive amounts of cash. Just take the credit cards you need. That way if your wallet or purse gets lost or stolen, it’s alot easier to cancel a couple cards than cancel all of them,” shares Fuller.

In the midst of all the holiday madness, he says people tend to forget about their valuables.

“If you have a purse, keep track of it. Don’t sit it down, like in restrooms or fitting rooms. Don’t leave it in your cart unattended. There’s going to be more people and they’re going to be bumping into each other. So more opportunity for theives,” shares Fuller.

He says the parking lots will be jam packed with shoppers.

Be sure to look out for those little shoppers following behind their parents and, watch out for the hidden dangers winter can bring.

“If you’re walking out, maybe walk out with somebody else. If you come in the parking lot and it’s icy, be careful of that. You know drivers please use some extra caution. Slow down, because people be rushing to get that last parking spot to get any great deals,” explains Fuller.

He also says if you are worried about walking out to your car alone, go back into the store and ask an employee or manager to walk out to your car with you.

Over 100 million people are predicted to go shopping this black friday.