Black Leg Ranch inducted into the ND Cowboy Hall of Fame

Black Leg Ranch was inducted into the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of fame last week, along with several other inductees. This is the 25th year the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame has been recognizing individuals and groups who have made significant contributions to North Dakota’s western heritage and lifestyle.

We spoke to the owner and his sons to see how they’re doing back at the ranch.

“We’re just tickled pink you know. The heritage in the North Dakota West is huge and we need to preserve it and not only preserve it. We need to promote it,” said Jerry Doan, Owner at Black Leg Ranch.

And that’s what they do at Black Leg Ranch. Homesteaded in 1882, the ranch is located 25 miles southeast of Bismarck and is home to more than 17,000 acres. It all started when his great-grandfather came to the U.S. from England to find a better way of life.

“He lived in a sod house and went through the trials and tribulations of the extremes and weather,” said Doan.

Through all the trials back then, Doan says it allows them to do what they do today. Along with raising black Angus cattle, he and his sons added buffalo, an agricultural tourism venue, a full-service hunting/outfitting business and Black Leg Ranch Meats and Brewery.

“The American cowboy and the American Cowgirls is the backbone of the United States of American and I think in these somewhat trying times we need to get back to some of our roots,” said Doan.

Doan’s son, Jayce takes care of the livestock. Since he was little he says his work ethic is one to be proud of.

“You know it kind of humbles you to be able to factor in…you could be sitting behind a desk or whatever and there’s nothing wrong with that, but you know, there’s a million things to do out here. so obviously we’re constantly working and hardworking I suppose,” said Jayce Doan, Rancher at Black Leg Ranch.

Doan’s son, Jay runs the agriculture tourism and brewing label. He says he is no stranger to the struggle these days. The pandemic hit them hard.

“Generations past have went through a lot more and a lot worse than what we are currently going through, and if they made it through and survived. We can definitely knock this out of the park,” said Jay Doan, Agri-Tourism and Brewery at Black Leg Ranch.

Even through the trying times, the Doan family are firm believers in the Cowboy way.

“The cowboy way of a handshake is gospel and we’re just so darn honored and proud to be a part of it,” said Jerry Doan.

The Doan’s say things are slowly opening back up at the ranch and events will start in no time. In fact, they plan to expand their events area as well as their brewery.

For more information on Black Leg Ranch, go here.